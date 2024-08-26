Manipur Football Clubs Approach Delhi HC To Challenge I-league Relegation, Attributes Poor Performance To Ethnic Conflict

IMPHAL: NEROCA FC and TRAU FC, two football clubs based in Manipur, have moved to the Delhi High Court to make a plea to overturn their relegation from the I-League.

They have cited the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur as the reason behind their poor performance.

The clubs, which finished at the bottom of the 2023-24 season points table, argued that the ongoing turmoil has taken a huge toll on the players in terms of their mental strength and performance.

NEROCA FC and TRAU FC were relegated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after a disappointing finish to their season campaign, ending in 12th and 13th place respectively.