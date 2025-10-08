Guwhati: Three held with 294 bottles of illicit cough syrup

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on illegal contraband operation, a team of Azara Police Station apprehended three individuals near Rani Railway station and seized 294 bottles of illicit cough syrup from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rajib Ahmed (21) of Rampur, Hajo; Kutub Ali (32) of Haligaon, Bijoynagar; and Pulak Das (25) of Satpakhali, Kamrup. Further investigation into the incident is being carried out.

Also Read: Woman arrested with huge amount of illegal cough syrup in Bongaigaon