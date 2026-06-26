Haj 2027 Online Applications Open: HCoI Announces Strict Eligibility, Health and Payment Rules for Pilgrims

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has announced the commencement of the application process for Haj 2027 (1448 Hijri), inviting eligible Muslim pilgrims across the country to submit their applications online through the official Haj portal and the Haj Suvidha mobile application.

According to the announcement, the online application window opened on June 22, 2026, and will remain active until July 20, 2026. Following the completion of the application process, a Qurrah (Digital Random Selection) will be conducted in the last week of July to select pilgrims provisionally.

According to the official of the Joint State Haj Committee, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland etc, each provisionally selected pilgrim must deposit an advance amount of Rs 1, 52,300 on or before August 10, 2026. Officials have clarified that no extension or relaxation of the deadline will be granted.

Applicants have been advised to carefully read the Haj 2027 Guidelines and Undertakings before applying. Required documents include a machine-readable Indian passport valid until at least December 31, 2027, a recent passport-sized photograph, a bank passbook or cancelled cheque, and proof of address. All documents must be uploaded as scanned copies in the prescribed format.

The Committee has strongly discouraged cancellation of allotted Haj seats, warning that substantial penalties will be imposed in accordance with Haj 2027 guidelines. Pilgrims have been urged to apply only after confirming their readiness and commitment to undertake the pilgrimage.

The eligibility criteria specify that applicants must possess a valid machine-readable Indian passport issued before the closing date of applications. Individuals who have previously performed Haj through the Haj Committee of India are generally ineligible, except those applying as a Mehram for a female pilgrim or as a companion for elderly pilgrims aged 65 years and above.

The announcement also lists several health conditions that disqualify individuals from undertaking Haj, including major organ failure, severe neurological or psychiatric disorders, dementia, high-risk pregnancies, active infectious diseases, and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or immunosuppressive treatment.

Women aged 45 years and above without a Sharia Mehram may apply under the Lady Without Mehram (LWM) category in groups of four or more, subject to the applicable Saudi Arabian regulations and religious guidelines. Children below 15 years of age, persons prohibited from travelling abroad by court order, and applicants below 18 years without parental or guardian consent are also not eligible.

The Haj Committee of India has advised intending pilgrims to complete the application process within the stipulated period and ensure that all information provided is accurate, as submission of false information may lead to disqualification, forfeiture of deposited amounts, and legal action.

The Haj management process for 2027 has officially commenced with this announcement, marking the first stage in preparations for one of the world’s largest annual religious pilgrimages.

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