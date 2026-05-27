Indian Pilgrims Reach Arafat Comfortably as Core Haj Rituals Begin in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: As millions of pilgrims assemble at Saudi Arabia's Arafat on Tuesday for the core ritual of Haj, all Indian pilgrims had reached the holy site comfortably and in a timely manner to take part in the prayers.

Extending his wishes to all those performing Haj, Indian Ambassador to the Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, said, "Today is the day of Arafat. It is the most important day of the core Haj, where the entire pilgrimage moves from the tent city of Mina to Arafat and spends the day here in Arafat in prayer before they move to their next destination of Muzdalifah after the sunset."

"All Indian pilgrims have moved from Mina to Arafat in a timely manner, in a very comfortable manner, and they are all now accommodated in their tents in Arafat. We had moved pilgrims by both the buses and the trains. Almost fifty per cent of our pilgrims use the trains, and the rest of them use the buses to move. And everyone is now in Arafat and dedicating themselves to the prayers," he added.

According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Ambassador Khan, Indian Consul General of Jeddah, Fahad Suri, and the entire Indian Haj mission are present in Arafat and serving the Indian pilgrims. (IANS)

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