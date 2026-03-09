Handique Girls’ College hosts Rajabala Das Lecture to mark International Women's Day

Handique Girls' College in Guwahati marked International Women's Day by hosting the 3rd Rajabala Das National Award Ceremony and Annual Lecture on its campus, conferring this year's honour on journalist and author Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty.

Pisharoty was recognised for her significant contributions to journalism and her body of work highlighting socio-political issues, with a particular focus on Northeast India.

Accepting the award, she said she carried forward the spirit of Rajabala Das — the pioneering figure in whose memory the annual award is given.

