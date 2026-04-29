Handique Girls’ College HS Exam 2026 Results: Arts Stream 83.81% Pass, Science Stream 65.38% Pass in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Handique Girls’ College showcased varied performances in Science and Arts stream in the Higher Secondary (H.S.) Final Year Examination 2026.

According to the Principal, in the Arts stream, a total of 105 candidates appeared, of whom 90 students passed, securing a pass percentage of 83.81%.

In the Science stream, 104 students appeared for the examination, with 68 candidates passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 65.38%.

The college administration informed that the results reflect the overall academic performance of students across streams and extended its best wishes to all successful candidates.

Principal Ranjit Sarma acknowledged the efforts of the students and faculty members, while encouraging learners to continue striving for academic excellence.

Also Read: Dispur College Achieves 100% Pass Rate in HS Final Exam 2026 for Arts and Commerce in Guwahati