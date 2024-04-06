Hanuman Janmotsav almanac released ahead of golden jubilee celebrations by Sree Hanuman Janmotsav Samiti

GUWAHATI: In anticipation of the forthcoming golden jubilee celebrations of Hanuman Janmotsav, Sree Hanuman Janmotsav Samiti has unveiled its annual 'Panchang' (almanac) on April 3. The esteemed social worker and prominent businessman, Kailash Lohia, graced the occasion by releasing the panchang, marking the countdown to the celebrations.

For years, Gautam Sharma, Convener of the Panchang (Almanac) said that the Samiti has been diligently publishing the Panchang, a cherished tradition leading up to Hanuman Janmotsav. The unveiling ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Shailendra Sharma, president of the Samiti, along with Working President Sunil Ajitsaria, Vice President Deepak Mittal, Publicity Secretary Vivek Sanganeria, and other distinguished members.

This year, Hanuman Janamotsav's golden jubilee will be commemorated with a two-day celebration on April 22 and 23 with a vibrant array of events at the historic Hanuman Mandir, situated at Gallapatty on TR Phookan Road, Fancy Bazar, which stands as one of Assam's and Northeast's oldest Hanuman temples.

The festivities promise a spectacle, featuring a cultural procession in which throngs of women are expected to participate fervently. Devotees, adorned as revered deities, including Hanuman, Shiva, Ram, Laxman, and others, will grace the procession with their presence.

The ambiance will be illuminated with the glow of lights and fluttering flags, enhancing the celebratory fervour. The day will commence with the ceremonial Pujan and Maha-Abhishek of Lord Hanuman, followed by a grand Maha-Aarti scheduled for 11:15 am on April 23, marking the apex of the day's spiritual engagements.

Over the years, people from different communities have also participated in the celebrations.

As the community eagerly anticipates the jubilant celebrations, the Hanuman Janmotsav Samiti ensures a grand and memorable event, radiating spiritual essence and communal harmony, a press release said.

