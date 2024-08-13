Nagaon and Sonitpur Districts Celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan with Tricolor Yatra and Various Events

NAGAO: As part of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, a massive Tricolor Yatra was taken out throughout the small town from Nagaon Nehrubali field on Monday. The event was organized on the occasion of the upcoming country’s Independence Day by the Nagaon district administration.

District Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah ceremonially flagged off the yatra with a pledge to make Nagaon a drug-free and addiction-free district.

The event was attended by various officials, including the District Development Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners, CRPF personnel, students from schools and colleges, NCC cadets, and local residents.

District administration has scheduled a slew of programmes from August 9 to August 15 as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

A bike rally and a cultural event will be held on August 13. The district administration has also been playing patriotic songs through loudspeakers across the municipality areas in the morning and evening. The administration appealed to the people of Nagaon to participate actively in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme.

TEZPUR: Sonitpur district administration organized a Tiranga Yatra on Monday in connection with the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. The TirangaYatra was flagged off by District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra from the campus of Darrang College at 6.30 in the morning and it covered a distance of about 3 km within the town. It was a sight to behold as NCC cadets, NSS members, students from various colleges and schools of Tezpur displayed their respect for the national flag during the yatra. Additional District Commissioner Raj Boruah, District Sports Officer Pranjal Dehingia, Inspector of Schools Prabhat Das along with key officials from various departments of the district administration and local citizens took part in today’s programme. As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme the national flag will be hoisted everyday starting today till August 15 in every government office of the district. Along with this cycle rallies, Tiranga Run and other events have been organized by the district administration to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga programme in the district.

