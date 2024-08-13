Meghalaya: Amit Shah, Conrad Sangma Hold Talks on Border Security During Bangladesh Crisis

Regarding the meeting, CM Sangma mentioned that he and the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya had a review meeting with Amit Shah to evaluate the security situation at the international border due to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

He said, "During the review, we informed the Home Minister that the BSF and the Army are doing a good job and are closely monitoring the situation. At the same time, the Meghalaya police are also on high alert."

"We also told him that we've imposed a night curfew along the international border to boost security. We emphasized that no one should be allowed to cross the border right now because the situation is very sensitive," he added.

He stressed to the Home Minister the need to prevent any unauthorized border crossings due to the situation's sensitivity. The Home Minister promised that the Government of India is committed to securing the border and would not allow any crossings.

Sangma also asked for more personnel to strengthen border security, and the Home Minister agreed to review the situation and take the necessary actions.