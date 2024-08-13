Meghalaya: Amit Shah, Conrad Sangma Hold Talks on Border Security During Bangladesh Crisis

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation at the international border, especially in light of the political unrest in Bangladesh.
Conrad Sangma pointed out that the state police are on high alert and that a night curfew has been put in place along the international border to improve security.
The Meghalaya CM on Monday wrote on X, “HHM @AmitShah ji today reviewed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and its implications for the North East. The concerns and apprehensions of our people were raised during the meeting. GoI is committed to keeping our borders safe and appeals to all to maintain peace & harmony.”
Regarding the meeting, CM Sangma mentioned that he and the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya had a review meeting with Amit Shah to evaluate the security situation at the international border due to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.
He said, "During the review, we informed the Home Minister that the BSF and the Army are doing a good job and are closely monitoring the situation. At the same time, the Meghalaya police are also on high alert."
"We also told him that we've imposed a night curfew along the international border to boost security. We emphasized that no one should be allowed to cross the border right now because the situation is very sensitive," he added.
He stressed to the Home Minister the need to prevent any unauthorized border crossings due to the situation's sensitivity. The Home Minister promised that the Government of India is committed to securing the border and would not allow any crossings.
Sangma also asked for more personnel to strengthen border security, and the Home Minister agreed to review the situation and take the necessary actions.
ALSO WATCH: