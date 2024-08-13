Har Ghar Tiranga: Mega bike-car rally to celebrate 78th Independence Day in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: To commemorate the 78th Independence Day and inspire patriotism, a massive bike-car rally will be held in Guwahati on Tuesday as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. The event is organized by the General Administration Department of the Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Police and Transport Department.

The rally will commence at 7:30 am at the Khanapara Veterinary College grounds and proceed along GS Road crossing Dighalipukhuri via Maligaon, culminating at the ISBT premises in Guwahati. The event aims to foster national pride and unity among citizens.

The rally is expected to be a grand display of patriotism, with participants showcasing their love for the country. The event is open to all, and citizens are encouraged to join in and celebrate the spirit of independence.

