Sand sculpture on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ message at Puri beach

BHUBANESHWAR: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the message “Har Ghar Tiranga”, at Puri beach on August 10. He created an 8-high sculpture depicting the Prime Minister changing his profile picture with Tiranga, on all social media platforms. Appreciating the beauty of the sand art, locals who gathered at the Puri beach said that everyone should feel pride in their nation and render as much service as possible to the nation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign across the nation. During this period, the central government urged the citizens to hoist the tricolour on every house, shop, and office. A cleanliness drive will also be carried out.

“I am an Indian. There should be Tiranga in every home. Independence Day is around the corner. This sand art has been created...We are proud to be Indian,” a local said. “It should be made in every home. The feeling of being an Indian should come to everyone and this is our National flag.”

Hailing from Bhubaneshwar, Divanshi, said she believed that everyone should give their respect to the flag. “One should have a high feeling of pride about his nation. Render good service to the nation as much as possible.”

Appreciating the beauty of the sand art, she said, “We can learn more from it. Like, we should know about everything happening in our country and at every moment, develop our life. Probably, everyone must be desiring so.”

Coming from New Delhi, Manoj Kumar, a chartered accountant, said the Prime Minister’s message of “Har Ghar Tiranga” should reach to everyone in the face of external forces “attempting to harm the country’s integrity.” Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes as part of the party’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on August 15.

In the 112th “Mann Ki Baat” on July 28, Prime Minister Modi called upon all Indians to take part in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to celebrate Independence Day. He highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on houses, offices, and shops.

“Har Ghar Tiranga” is a campaign that forms part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was started in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. (ANI)

Also Read: Farmers rejoice over launch of climate-resilient crops by PM Narendra Modi

Also Watch: