Harassment Allegations Emerge After Guwahati Doctor Found Dead in Hospital Chamber

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fresh details have emerged following the death of Dr Prayash Singhal, a doctor at Nemcare Hospital, who was found dead inside his chamber at the hospital on Wednesday.

According to information emerging in the case, doctors suspect that Dr Singhal died after allegedly administering an excessive amount of anaesthesia to himself through an intravenous drip in his chamber.

Meanwhile, Dr Singhal’s father has levelled allegations of harassment against a woman, claiming that the alleged harassment drove his son to take the extreme step. Speaking to the media, the father alleged that his son had befriended the woman in July but later learnt that she was married. He claimed that Dr Singhal subsequently tried to end the relationship after realising that continuing it was inappropriate. The father alleged that the woman and her husband then subjected his son to mental harassment. He claimed that the woman’s husband visited the hospital two or three times.

He further alleged that the woman called and texted his son 50–60 times a day, threatened to harm herself and threatened to kill him. The father also alleged that she had displayed a pistol in a photograph of his son and issued a death threat. The allegations are yet to be independently established, and further details are awaited.

Also Read: Doctor Found Dead inside ICU at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati