Harendra Kumar takes over as BRO’s Eastern Zone Additional Director General

A Correspondent

BOKO: Harendra Kumar, who has a reputation as a skilled engineer working in remote areas of the force, took over as Additional Director General (ADG) of the Eastern Zone of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence. Earlier, he served as ADG in the West Zone of the force in Chandigarh.

After the retirement of ADG Eastern Zone Praveen Kumar Hanuman Singh on July 31, the Defence Ministry has appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra, Chief Engineer, Brahmank Project at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, as the ADG in charge of BRO Eastern Zone on the basis of seniority, skills, and experience.

However, Harendra Kumar, a 1990 batch Border Road Engineering Service (BRES) officer, has long experience in constructing roads, bridges, and tunnels in remote areas of the Indo-Tibetan border, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh, for the past 34 years. Therefore, he was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), which are the prestigious medals of the President of India.

After taking charge, Harendra Kumar held a meeting with engineers and officers at the East Zone Head Office auditorium, reviewed the work of various projects under the East Zone, and emphasised the completion of all construction works within the stipulated timeframe.

