Arunachal: Governor Commends BRO for Infrastructure Development in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: Governor KT Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh has expressed commendation for Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its significant contributions to infrastructure development in state. In a meeting held at Raj Bhavan. Governor Parnaik met with BRO Director General Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan. They discussed ongoing and future initiatives aimed at bolstering connectivity and development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlighting BRO's role Governor Parnaik emphasized how the organization's projects have not only enhanced territorial integrity. But also spurred rapid socio-economic progress across state. The discussions centered on strategic road projects. Aimed at improving access to border areas. Ensuring regular maintenance of existing roads and establishing protocols for immediate response to any disruptions in road communication.

Governor Parnaik articulated concerns for welfare of residents in border villages. He stressed necessity of upgrading and constructing new roads. This ensures continuous support from armed forces to civilian populations. He underscored that robust BRO road network plays a crucial dual role in national security and socio-economic development. This is particularly true in remote border regions.

In response BRO Director General Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan briefed governor on progress. He also informed of the challenges of ongoing strategic road projects across Arunachal Pradesh. He assured Governor Parnaik of BRO's commitment to constructing high-quality roads. He also emphasized infrastructure that meets both strategic and civilian needs effectively.

"The projects implemented have ensured territorial integrity and rapid development of state," Governor Parnaik remarked. This reflects on transformative impact of BRO initiatives. He reiterated importance of continuous collaboration between state government and BRO. This is essential to further enhance infrastructure capabilities. It also ensures comprehensive development across Arunachal Pradesh.

Moving forward both Governor Parnaik and DG Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan affirmed their commitment to prioritizing infrastructure projects that strengthen connectivity. These projects will enhance security and promote economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh. The meeting concluded with renewed focus.