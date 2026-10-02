Hariprasad Chetia elected Cotton varsity students’ union president

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hariprasad Chetia of RKB Hostel was elected president of the Cotton University Students' Union, while Ujjal Deka, also from RKB Hostel, secured the post of general secretary following the declaration of results on Thursday. The results brought the election process to a close, with candidates backed by different student organisations securing key positions in the students' body. Angelina Basumatary was elected vice-president, while Saini Barua of SRB won the assistant general secretary post.

In the other posts, Debasmita Barua of RKB Hostel was elected cultural secretary and Krishamoni Rabha athletics secretary. Nandini Doley secured the minor games secretary post, while Nayanjyoti Loing was elected secretary for tennis, swimming and gymnasium.

Avinash Bora won the Cottonian secretary post, while Divyajyoti Rabha and Liza Pegu were elected boys' common room secretary and girls' common room secretary, respectively. Anjali Mardi secured the debate secretary post, while Geetsrishti Hazarika was elected social service secretary. Disha Pathak won the music secretary post.

The election witnessed active participation from students, with campaigning turning the university campus into an electoral arena ahead of polling. The results were declared after voting for the remaining union posts.

The newly elected office-bearers were expected to take charge of the students' body for the upcoming term.

Also Read: Cotton University polls witness lively student participation in Guwahati