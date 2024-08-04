Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Guwahati: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday offered prayers and performed pooja at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and said that he prayed for the well-being and development of the State.

After offering prayers, Saini said that it was his fortune that he got this opportunity to offer prayers to Maa Kamakhya.

“I pray to her for the well-being and development of the state and the entire country to move ahead towards a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of PM Modi. I have seen that the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is working honestly to let the state move forward with some pace and to work as per the aspirations of the people of the state. I pray for his bright future as well,” Saini told ANI.

He further asserted that in the assembly elections, the BJP will win the elections and form a double-engine government in Haryana. “After two months, Assembly elections are due in Haryana, in October. We will again form a double-engine government in the state under the leadership of PM Modi,” he added.

The Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 are expected to take place on or before October 2024, as the current Assembly’s tenure is set to end on November 3 this year. However, the election schedule is yet to be announced. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria offers puja at Kamakhya temple (sentinelassam.com)