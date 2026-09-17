Hatigaon Police Arrest Rangia Man, Recover Stolen Hero Xtreme Motorcycle in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police arrested Md Riazul Islam, 26, of Rangia, in connection with a motorcycle theft case and recovered the stolen vehicle from his residence. Police said Islam allegedly stole a Hero Xtreme 125R bearing registration number AS-01-GN-2285 from Sundar Path on September 14.

The motorcycle was subsequently recovered and seized from the accused's residence. Legal action was initiated in connection with the case.

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