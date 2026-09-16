Businessman Arrested in Guwahati for Alleged Role in Nalbari Stolen Gold Refining Racket

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A suspected nexus between thieves and sections of the jewellery trade in Nalbari has come under the scanner following the arrest of businessman Satish Pawar in connection with the alleged purchase and processing of stolen gold. Pawar was arrested in Guwahati during a joint operation by Basistha Police and Nalbari Police following specific intelligence inputs. The arrest has brought to light allegations that stolen gold from Nalbari was being melted and subsequently sold through an establishment identified as "Maa Baishnavi Refining".

According to police sources, the development followed the interrogation of a suspected thief arrested in Guwahati. During questioning, investigators allegedly obtained information about gold stolen during theft incidents in Nalbari and its subsequent disposal. The accused reportedly told investigators that the stolen gold was repeatedly taken to "Maa Baishnavi Refining", where it was melted before being sold.

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