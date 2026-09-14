Police Bust Water Meter Theft Racket in Guwahati, Six Suspects Nabbed

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the alleged theft of a water meter from an educational institution in the Notboma area. The investigation began after Eliza Begum filed a complaint regarding the incident.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Farida Ahmed, a 19-year-old resident of Kharupetia in the Darrang district, for her alleged involvement in the theft. During questioning, Farida reportedly revealed that the stolen materials had been sold to scrap depots in the city.

Based on her statement, police searched a scrap depot at Brindaban Path under Basistha Police Station, where they recovered 25 kg of suspected stolen copper wire and seized a Maruti Suzuki Carry vehicle (registration number AS-01-QC-2001). The owner of the scrap depot, Usman Ali, was not present at the time. Police then searched another scrap depot belonging to Naushad Ali at Pakiza Path, Bye Lane No. 4, under Hatigaon Police Station, leading to the recovery of four Zaika water meters, three brass Y-strainer valves, one burnt brass valve, six brass lock nuts, and 2.4 kg of copper wire scrap.

In addition to Farida Ahmed, police apprehended Ashrab Ali, Naushad Ali, Rahul Ali, Ramjan Ali, and Sahil Ali in connection with the case, bringing the total number of arrests to six. Authorities have stated that the investigation remains ongoing.

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