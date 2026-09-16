Hatigaon Police Seize Stolen Scrap Materials, Arrest Driver in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police intercepted a Bolero pickup in Ghoramara following information about the transportation of allegedly stolen scrap materials and arrested the driver.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS01NC3799, was being driven by Nur Hussain, 46, who was apprehended and taken into custody. Police searched the vehicle and recovered 163.9 kg of copper wire scrap, 47.4 kg of aluminium scrap and six sacks containing brass mixed with other scrap materials.

Police also seized 14 car radiator grilles and the Bolero pickup used for transporting the materials.

Legal action was initiated in connection with the seizure.

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