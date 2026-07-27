Tension in Dibrugarh village as police detain driver, seize suspected beef consignment

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Tension briefly prevailed in Laluka village on Sunday after local residents intercepted a three-wheeler cargo vehicle allegedly transporting suspected beef, prompting police intervention and the detention of the driver.

According to local residents, the vehicle was allegedly carrying the suspected meat from the Chaulkhowa area to Laluka for home delivery when it was stopped by villagers. The incident drew the attention of a large number of people, leading to a tense situation in the locality.

Some residents claimed that the meat originated from a stolen cow and was being transported for sale in the area. However, these allegations have not been officially verified, and authorities have not confirmed the source or nature of the seized meat. On receiving information, a team from Dibrugarh Police rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, detained the accused, and seized the suspected meat for further examination. The individual was taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have initiated an inquiry to determine whether the seized meat is indeed beef and to establish its origin, intended destination, and whether any offences under the relevant provisions of law have been committed. Samples of the seized meat are expected to be sent for forensic or veterinary examination.

Officials have urged the public not to spread rumours or draw conclusions before the investigation is complete. They have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

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