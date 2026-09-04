Head-on collision under Ganeshguri flyover leaves i10 driver seriously injured in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A serious road accident occurred under the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati late on Wednesday night after two cars collided head-on.

According to preliminary information, a Tata Nexon bearing registration number AS01FH1135, travelling from GS Road towards Kahilipara, collided with an i10 bearing registration number AS01GJ9947, which was heading from Ganeshguri towards Zoo Road. The collision left the i10 driver seriously injured. Local residents rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured driver to a hospital for treatment.

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