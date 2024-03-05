Hearing and screening health camp held in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: On this World Hearing Day, a hearing and screening health camp was held at Nabagraha Kali Mandir Complex organized by Department of ENT & Head and Neck Surgery, GMCH in collaboration with Dipak Sangha on Sunday. The whole health camp was spearheaded by the dynamic leadership of Prof. Dr. Gautam Kr. Nayak (HOD Department of ENT, GMCH) along with a team of doctors notably Dr. KumKum Bora, Dr. Arup Kakati, Rohit Bhattacharya (Audiologist) and PGT’s.

The health camp saw a turnout of quite a good number of patients which included people from all sections of life i.e. elderly & young alike. Hearing tests including Oto-Endoscopic examinations were being done. Many patients were diagnosed with Conductive or Sensorineural hearing loss after screening and trial with hearing aid. Health education pamphlets consisting of Do’s & Dont’s to prevent deafness were being distributed. Deafness awareness programme was also being conducted. The whole health camp benefitted the people from the entire locality, stated a press release.

