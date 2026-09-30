Heart health camp for police personnel organized in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, in association with the Cardiological Society of India, organised a health camp for police personnel on World Heart Day.

Around 200 police personnel aged 40 and above attended the camp, where they received consultations from cardiologists in Guwahati, along with heart-health screenings and awareness sessions.

The initiative focused on promoting heart health among police personnel and encouraging those engaged in protecting the public to also pay attention to their own well-being.

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