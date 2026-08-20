Heavy rain floods Guwahati; Zoo wall collapses; schools shut

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Overnight heavy rain once again exposed Guwahati’s vulnerability to urban flooding, inundating several parts of the city on Wednesday and disrupting normal life.

Several localities, including Hatigaon, Anil Nagar, Zoo Road, Down Town and Wireless, witnessed knee-deep waterlogging following incessant rainfall since Tuesday night. The flooding disrupted traffic, inconvenienced commuters and affected schoolgoers, with several educational institutions forced to suspend classes.

The downpour also led to the collapse of a section of the boundary wall of the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden on the Japorigog side in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident triggered panic among residents of Japorigog and adjoining areas over fears that animals could escape through the damaged portion.

Residents alleged that the wall had been in poor and deteriorating condition for a considerable period and claimed that repeated complaints to the zoo authorities had gone unheeded.

A resident of Krishna Nagar, near the zoo, said waterlogging had become a recurring problem in the area and that a complaint regarding the condition of the wall had also been lodged with the zoo authorities.

“We had complained at the zoo office. The wall had been deteriorating every day, but no action was taken,” the resident alleged. Another local resident alleged that people had been raising concerns over the condition of the wall for several years.

“Continuous rainfall had weakened the wall for some time before it finally collapsed today. We had repeatedly informed the authorities, but our complaints were not given due attention,” the resident alleged.

Zoo authorities and senior Forest Department officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Officials assessed the situation and initiated measures to secure the damaged stretch. A temporary barrier was being erected along the collapsed portion, while guards were deployed to prevent any possible movement of animals through the opening and ensure the safety of both wildlife and nearby residents.

Meanwhile, another spell of heavy rain brought several parts of the city to a standstill.

The Barbari-Six Mile connecting road was affected by artificial flooding, while Ambikagiri Nagar, Devdaru Path and Milan Path in the Zoo Road area also reported substantial waterlogging. The situation also affected educational institutions. SES School in Satgaon, Little Flower School in Hatigaon and Anand Academy at Super Market remained closed on Wednesday in view of the waterlogging and prevailing conditions.

The latest spell of flooding has once again raised concerns over the city’s drainage infrastructure and preparedness to deal with heavy rainfall, with residents calling for timely intervention to prevent recurring waterlogging and damage to public infrastructure.

Also Read: Assam: Government Releases Rs 11.3 Crore to Restore Flood-Damaged Anganwadi Centres