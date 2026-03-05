Hidden Camera Found in Women's Hostel Bathroom at Jalukbari Institution; Man Arrested

The discovery of a hidden camera inside a women's hostel bathroom at a reputed educational institution in Guwahati's Jalukbari area has triggered widespread outrage across Assam, prompting police to make an arrest in the case.

The main accused has been identified as Mridupawan Bora, who was apprehended from Kaliabor.

