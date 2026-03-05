Hidden Camera Found in Women's Hostel Bathroom at Jalukbari Institution; Man Arrested

The discovery of a hidden camera inside a women's hostel bathroom at a reputed educational institution in Guwahati's Jalukbari area has triggered widespread outrage across Assam, prompting police to make an arrest in the case.
The main accused has been identified as Mridupawan Bora, who was apprehended from Kaliabor.
According to police, Bora assembled the concealed camera device in Jorhat towards the end of January. From February onwards, the device was allegedly installed inside the women's hostel bathroom through the involvement of his girlfriend.
The hidden camera was first detected by an alert student of the hostel, who promptly informed the authorities — preventing what could have been a far more extensive privacy violation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Numal Mahatta told the media that investigations confirmed the device had been in use since February, in an apparent attempt to capture photographs or videos of students during private moments.
On the question of whether any recorded content had been shared online, Mahatta offered some reassurance. "As per information available so far, the videos have not been circulated on any social media platform," he said.
Bora has been taken into custody for further interrogation and a detailed investigation is underway.
Authorities have assured students and their families that all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard the privacy and security of those residing in the hostel.