Guwahati Police nab vehicle fraud accused; recover 11 vehicles

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested a man accused of hiring vehicles and illegally selling them, as investigators expanded the probe and recovered a total of 32 vehicles linked to the alleged fraud.

The accused, Rupjyoti Das, a resident of Aathgaon under Kamalpur Police Station in Kamrup district, was arrested in connection with Dispur Police Station Case No. 07/2026 registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police alleged that he rented vehicles from owners and later sold them to unsuspecting buyers without their consent.

During the investigation, Dispur Police recovered 11 vehicles from various locations across Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh. The cars were reportedly high-end models that had been fraudulently disposed of after being taken on rent.

In a related development, Hatigaon Police earlier arrested the same accused and recovered 17 vehicles in connection with similar offences. With the latest seizures, the total number of vehicles recovered so far rose to 32.

Investigators stated that the accused had allegedly duped vehicle owners of nearly 70 cars through the same modus operandi. Police continued to identify additional victims and examine whether others were involved in the racket. Legal proceedings against the accused were under way.

