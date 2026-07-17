Hidden pipe under waterlogged Guwahati road injures commuters, sparks outrage over civic negligence

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A waterlogged stretch in the Wireless area turned into a safety hazard after an exposed pipe submerged beneath stagnant rainwater caused several commuters to lose their balance and fall, triggering concern among local residents over the condition of the road and drainage infrastructure.

Among those affected were a woman commuter and a Blinkit delivery rider, both of whom reportedly struggled to navigate the flooded stretch before losing control. Eyewitnesses said several two-wheelers and pedestrians faced difficulty crossing the waterlogged road as the exposed pipe remained hidden beneath the accumulated rainwater.

Following the incident, personnel from the authorities removed the exposed pipe from the inundated stretch. Residents, however, alleged that the authorities took action only after people had already been injured and questioned why preventive measures had not been taken earlier.

“This is not the first time the road has become waterlogged after rainfall. When the road is submerged, commuters cannot see what lies beneath the water. It is the responsibility of the departments concerned to ensure such hazards are removed before they lead to accidents,” said Sanjay Das, a resident of the locality.

Another resident, Mousumi Kalita, expressed frustration over the recurring problem. “Every monsoon we face the same situation. We repeatedly raise the issue, but no permanent solution has been provided. It is only after someone gets hurt that officials arrive.” A shopkeeper in the area, Rahul Sharma, said the poor condition of the road has become a matter of serious concern. “The departments responsible for roads and drainage should work in coordination. Waterlogging has become a regular occurrence, and hidden obstacles such as exposed pipes pose a threat to motorists and pedestrians alike.”

Residents urged the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the departments concerned to improve the drainage system and ensure timely maintenance of roads to prevent similar incidents in the future. They warned that unless permanent measures are taken, such hazards could lead to more serious accidents during the ongoing monsoon season.

Also Read: Heavy Rain causes Waterlogging in Guwahati