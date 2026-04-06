Himachal CM Attacks Assam Govt Over ₹65,000 Crore Adani Power Deal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a pointed attack on the Assam government on Sunday, alleging that a massive power purchase agreement signed with Adani Power amounts to a large-scale financial irregularity at the expense of the state's public.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Sukhu said the BJP-led Assam government had "opened the door to loot" by entering into the deal.

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