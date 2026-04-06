Himachal CM Attacks Assam Govt Over ₹65,000 Crore Adani Power Deal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a pointed attack on the Assam government on Sunday, alleging that a massive power purchase agreement signed with Adani Power amounts to a large-scale financial irregularity at the expense of the state's public.
Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Sukhu said the BJP-led Assam government had "opened the door to loot" by entering into the deal.
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Sukhu alleged that the Assam government signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) worth approximately ₹63,000–65,000 crore with Adani Power in August 2025, committing the state to procure electricity at ₹6.30 per unit through reverse bidding.
He said Assam's current power requirement stands at around 2,500 MW, with projected demand rising to 3,000 MW over the next five years.
The contract, however, reportedly allocates 6,000 MW — nearly double the projected peak demand.
Sukhu warned that under a 25-year agreement with a 10-year lock-in period, the state would be liable to pay nearly ₹2,500 crore annually to the company, even if the electricity goes unused.
Sukhu raised pointed questions about the rationale behind the agreement.
"This raises serious questions — why sign such a deal when there is no requirement?" he said, alleging corruption in the process.
He also argued that Assam could have opted for solar power instead of thermal power, which he said would have reduced electricity costs by ₹1.50 to ₹2 per unit.
He added that power could alternatively be procured from states like Himachal Pradesh at lower rates when needed.
The Himachal CM used the occasion to contrast Assam's approach with his own state's energy and welfare record.
He said Himachal Pradesh generates around 14,000 MW through hydropower and provides 250 units of free electricity to every household, with plans to extend this to 300 units for families below the poverty line.
He also stated that the state's per capita income has risen by ₹1.1 lakh, now standing at ₹2.83 lakh, and claimed Himachal is the only state in India offering a Minimum Support Price for milk — purchasing it at ₹61 to ₹71 per litre.
Responding to remarks made by an Assam minister about Himachal Pradesh's financial position, Sukhu pushed back firmly.
"Himachal Pradesh is a self-reliant state. Salaries of ministers and employees have never been delayed," he said, challenging the minister to study the state's economic model more carefully.