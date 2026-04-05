Observers review poll preparedness with Guwahati police ahead of Assembly elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Election Observers carried out a comprehensive review of poll preparedness in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district during a meeting with police officials of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate ahead of the Assembly elections.

Senior officers, including the Joint Commissioner of Police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) and Nodal Officer of the Election Cell, as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), attended the meeting. The five appointed Observers—Him Shikhar Gupta, Aslam Khan, Pradipkumar Krishnarao Dange, Rajat Sen and Ranjan Prakash—assessed the readiness of law enforcement agencies.

The discussions focused on the functioning of inter-state and inter-district check posts, flying and static surveillance teams, and social media monitoring systems. Officials also reviewed ongoing enforcement measures aimed at preventing electoral malpractices.

During the deliberations, General Observer Pradipkumar Krishnarao Dange directed officers to put in place comprehensive security arrangements to ensure peaceful and fair polling. Police Observer Aslam Khan stressed the need for intensified patrolling, area domination and strict surveillance of anti-social elements, while directing prompt action on complaints related to violations of the Model Code of Conduct or voter intimidation.

Election Expenditure Observers Ranjan Prakash and Rajat Sen reviewed recent seizures and called for stricter checking across the city. They emphasised the need to trace the source of seized cash to establish any possible electoral links.

The Observers collectively underscored the importance of heightened vigilance, particularly during the final 48 hours before polling, and called for close coordination among departments to prevent offences involving illicit liquor, unaccounted cash and narcotics.

They further directed officials to adopt preventive measures to ensure that voters could exercise their franchise freely and without fear or inducement. The meeting concluded with instructions for strict adherence to election guidelines and coordinated efforts to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

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