Himanta Biswa Sarma Confident of BJP Win in Lumding, Campaigns for Sibu Misra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects in Lumding on Wednesday, telling a well-attended public rally that voter turnout at the event reflected broad public support for the ruling party.
"The people of Lumding have come out in large numbers to bless our BJP candidate Sibu Misra for yet another victory. We are seeking the people's mandate based on five years of solid work in this constituency," Sarma said.
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Lumding has been a reliable stronghold for the BJP in recent Assembly elections, with Sibu Misra winning the seat consecutively.
In the 2016 Assembly elections, Misra won with 72,072 votes, beating his nearest Congress rival by more than 30,000 votes. He retained the seat in 2021, polling 89,108 votes — about 51 per cent of the total vote share — defeating Congress candidate Swapan Kar by 11,731 votes, though on a reduced margin compared to 2016.
At the state level, the BJP has put in a consistent showing across the last two Assembly elections, winning around 60 seats in both 2016 and 2021 and forming the government each time with the support of its Northeast Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.
The 2021 victory marked the party's second consecutive term in power in Assam, consolidating its political base across the state.
With polling day approaching, the party is leaning on its governance record and organisational reach. Sarma's rally appearances at the constituency level are part of a deliberate effort to reinforce voter support in key seats ahead of the final push.
Polling for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with vote counting set for May 4.