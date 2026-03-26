Himanta Biswa Sarma Confident of BJP Win in Lumding, Campaigns for Sibu Misra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects in Lumding on Wednesday, telling a well-attended public rally that voter turnout at the event reflected broad public support for the ruling party.

"The people of Lumding have come out in large numbers to bless our BJP candidate Sibu Misra for yet another victory. We are seeking the people's mandate based on five years of solid work in this constituency," Sarma said.

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