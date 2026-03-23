Himanta Makes Surprise Silchar Visit to Defuse BJP Ticket Row in Cachar

The trigger for the unrest is the BJP's decision to deny renomination to three sitting MLAs from Cachar district — Dipayan Chakrabarty of Silchar, Mihir Kanti Shome of Udharbond, and Nihar Ranjan Das of Dholai.

The reactions from each have been markedly different.

Two-time MLA Mihir Kanti Shome took to social media to say he would continue to serve the party, signalling acceptance of the decision. Dipayan Chakrabarty also distanced himself from any talk of rebellion.

Nihar Ranjan Das, however, went further — resigning from the BJP and declaring he would contest as an independent candidate. But in a significant development on Sunday, Das reversed course and announced he would not contest the election at all.