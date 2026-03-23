Himanta Biswa Sarma Kicks Off 4-Day Campaign Trail Across 9 Assam Constituencies

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma hits the campaign trail from Monday, launching the final phase of the BJP-NDA's election outreach across nine constituencies over four days — a push the party has framed under its Jana Ashirwad Yatra and Vijay Sankalp Sabha programmes.
The CM posted on X: "The final leg of @BJP4Assam and NDA's campaign trail begins!...I seek the blessings of our people as I cover 9 constituencies over the next 4 days."
Also Read: Confident CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Predicts Easy Victory in Upcoming Elections
March 23 — Jalukbari LAC, Kamrup (M) Sarma begins with a public meeting in his own constituency, Jalukbari, as part of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra.
March 24 — Bhowanipur-Sorbhog LAC The CM addresses a gathering under the Jana Ashirwad Yatra in a seat where BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass is the party's candidate this time.
March 25 — Hojai, Lumding, Nagaon Three meetings under the Vijay Sankalp Sabha format are scheduled across central Assam.
March 26 — Golakganj, Abhayapuri, Barpeta, Bajali Four Vijay Sankalp Sabha meetings are lined up across lower Assam, with Sarma addressing all of them.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Sarma expressed confidence in the NDA's electoral prospects, saying the alliance has the potential to win in 104 Legislative Assembly Constituencies.
He added that a more precise seat estimate would only become clearer as the campaign progresses on the ground.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to address several election rallies in Assam ahead of the April 9 poll.