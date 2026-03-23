Himanta Biswa Sarma Kicks Off 4-Day Campaign Trail Across 9 Assam Constituencies

March 23 — Jalukbari LAC, Kamrup (M) Sarma begins with a public meeting in his own constituency, Jalukbari, as part of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra.

March 24 — Bhowanipur-Sorbhog LAC The CM addresses a gathering under the Jana Ashirwad Yatra in a seat where BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass is the party's candidate this time.

March 25 — Hojai, Lumding, Nagaon Three meetings under the Vijay Sankalp Sabha format are scheduled across central Assam.

March 26 — Golakganj, Abhayapuri, Barpeta, Bajali Four Vijay Sankalp Sabha meetings are lined up across lower Assam, with Sarma addressing all of them.