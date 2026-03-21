Confident CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Predicts Easy Victory in Upcoming Elections

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After filing his nominations today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This election is not a tough one. We’ll sail through. The NDA will fight seriously in 102 seats.”

The Chief Minister submitted his nominations amid thousands of supporters rending the air from Khanapara to the DC office at Hengrabari. The Chief Minister said, “We’ll raise the number of seats in our kitty. Our campaign has already been underway. Yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public meetings, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address six after March 28.”

Dr Sarma has been representing the Jalukbari constituency, a key stronghold for the BJP, for two decades. He is now seeking votes for the sixth consecutive term from the constituency, underscoring his enduring political dominance in the region. “I first contested from the Jalukbari constituency in 1996, where I lost by 12,000 votes,” said the Chief Minister. However, that defeat failed to damage my self-confidence. Since 2001, I have been representing the Jalukbari constituency. I hope that this year, the people of Jalukbari will once again shower their blessings on me. However, the realigned constituency includes new areas at the cost of some old areas.”

On the dissenting voice in the BJP over party tickets, the Chief Minister said, “There may be some immediate outbursts. I don’t think such outbursts will stay for long. I’ve already talked to Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Atul Bora. I’ll also meet them personally. I think they will extend their support to the candidates the party has fielded in the constituencies of Guwahati. The five seats in Guwahati are safe zones for the BJP. We’ll have 14 days for the campaign after the filing of nominations. I’ll try to campaign in all the constituencies where the BJP has candidates, barring the constituencies that are our sure shots.”

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