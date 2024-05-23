Hindi feature film made in Assam ‘Kooki’ draws praise at Cannes Film Festival

Guwahati: Before its official nationwide release on June 28, ‘Kooki’, a Hindi feature film made in Assam, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

The screening of the film, directed by Pranab J. Deka, took place at the Palais H auditorium at 11.30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Film enthusiasts and distributors from various countries were present at the screening, who showered praise on the movie.

Producer Junmoni Devi Khaund and actress Ritisha Khaund attended the screening and engaged in discussions with the audience.

Junmoni Khaund said that France, Morocco, and several other countries have expressed interest in releasing ‘Kooki’ in their respective nations.

Actress Ritisha Khaund said, “I am thankful to the almighty that ‘Kooki’ is receiving so much love, not only in my state and the country but also by the global audience. I must thank my director, Pranab J. Deka, all the actors, and the entire team who guided me in the process and made things easier for me.”

The film narrates the journey of a rape victim and the multiple stages and mental trauma she goes through. ‘Kooki’ is set to release on June 28 across 100 cinemas in India. (IANS)

