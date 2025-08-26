Hindu Yuva Chattra Parishad warns of ‘islamic fundamentalist threat’ in Assam

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Hindu Yuva Chattra Parishad, Asom has alleged that Assam is under threat of being turned into a “base of Islamic fundamentalist.”

Addressing a press conference, the organization’s chief adviser Balen Baishya claimed that recent eviction drives have exposed a “dangerous design.” Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leaders are calling out the eviction drives inhuman. The statements made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leaders targeting Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, is a “cause of concern.”

“This kind of threat proves that there is a larger plan to make Assam the land of Islamic fundamentalist. Islamic fundamentalists are not only disturbing the socio-political ecosystem of Assam but also working systematically to establish an Islamic state,” Baishya alleged. The Parishad further demanded that Islamic organizations including Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind operating in Assam be banned in order to “protect the identity, culture, and security of the state.”

