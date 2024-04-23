Alleged derogatory comments about Balen Baishya; Lakhimpur Hindu Yuba Chattra Parishad, Asom (HYCPA) files complaint

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district committee of the Hindu Yuba Chattra Parishad, Asom (HYCPA) filed a case at North Lakhimpur Police Station on Sunday against Niranjan Bora and Pankaj Hazarika for allegedly making derogatory comments about Balen Baishya, the central president of the organization, on a social media post uploaded by him, informed Jugmajyoti Dutta, the Lakhimpur district committee president of the HYCPA, through a press release.

Through the same press release, Jugmajyoti Dutta further said that Balen Baishya was insulted by Niranjan Bora of Golaghat and Pankaj Hazarika of Sivsagar district on April 20 when they reacted to the election-related social media (Facebook) post of Baishya. The Lakhimpur HYCPA strongly condemned their attempt allegedly initiated for maligning the image of Balen Baishya in public.

“Nobody has easily taken the attempt of maligning the image of Balen Baishya who has been in the society of Assam for more than 35 years by leading a movement for the benefits of the Hindus. So, the case was filed against Niranjan Bora and Pankaj Hazarika at North Lakhimpur Police Station, requesting legal action against them. The copy of the complaint has been submitted to GP Singh, the Director General of Police, too. We will initiate democratic protest if they are not detained,” Jugmajyoti Dutta said.

Also Read: Eminent octogenarian veterinarian Dr Kamakhya Prasad Sarma passes away

Also Watch: