Hiren Chandra Nath re-engaged as Special DG of Assam Police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Governor has approved the re-engagement of retired IPS officer Hiren Chandra Nath as Special Director General of Police (Special Branch), Assam, for a further period of six months.

According to an order issued in the interest of public service, Nath will continue in the post with effect from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

Nath, who previously served as Special Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch), Assam, will exercise full administrative and financial powers in his capacity as Special Director General of Police (Special Branch).

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