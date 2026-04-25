Historic 1927 Steam Locomotive 801-B Revived by Northeast Frontier Railway to Promote Railway Heritage Tourism

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) restored the historic Steam Locomotive No. 801-B, originally built in 1927 by the North British Locomotive Company.

The renovation was carried out at the New Bongaigaon Workshop, where the locomotive was upgraded with simulated steam sound, smoke effects and dynamic lighting while preserving its historical integrity.

The restored locomotive was developed as an interactive heritage exhibit aimed at promoting railway history and engaging tourists, enthusiasts and younger generations, stated a press release.

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