NFR Revises Train Timings From April 27 to Improve Punctuality

GUWAHATI — The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced revised timings for a number of Mail, Express, and passenger trains across its network, with the changes set to take effect from April 27, 2026. Some services will see adjustments from April 24 and April 28.

The revision covers trains operating across the Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding, and Tinsukia divisions.

Which Trains Are Affected

Major trains affected by the revised schedule include the Farakka Express, Teesta Torsa Express, Kulik Express, and Garib Nawaz Express, among others.

Timings at several stations have been advanced to enable faster running, while select stations remain unchanged to minimise disruption to existing commuter patterns.

Railway authorities said the revisions are aimed at reducing travel time and enhancing overall passenger convenience across the Northeast rail network.

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