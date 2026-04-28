Historic Journey of Chaolung Sukapha Highlighted at Jyoti Chitraban Seminar in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A seminar on the historic journey of Chaolung Sukapha was held at Jyoti Chitraban, Kahilipara, under the aegis of the Chaolung Sukapha Trust. Historian and Padma Shri awardee Jogen Phukan delivered a lecture tracing Sukapha's 38-year journey from Mong Mao to Assam via the Patkai Range, leading to the establishment of his capital at Charaideo. The session also featured visual presentations using maps and images. Several dignitaries, including Ranjit Narayan Devgoswami, Kiran Gogoi and Sunil Rajkonwar, attended the programme.

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