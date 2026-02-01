Assam CM: Chaolung Sukapha is a symbol of inspiration and eternal role model

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the sacred occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma formally unveiled a massive statue of the architect of Greater Assam, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, at Notboma, Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering at the event, the Chief Minister paid his respects to the ancestors who shaped the Assamese nation and extended his greetings to the Tai Ahom community and the people of Assam. The Chief Minister said that Chaolung Sukapha, recognized as the architect of Greater Assam, is a symbol of inspiration and an eternal role model. He remarked that unveiling the statue of the founder of Assam at the Greater Guwahati Central Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebration site was a moment of pride and achievement for him.

He stated that the arrival of the Tai Ahoms under the leadership of Chaolung Sukapha at the beginning of the 13th century marked the start of a new chapter in the socio-cultural life and history of the Assamese people. He recalled how Sukapha, arriving in this land in 1228 AD with his army after crossing the Patkai Hills, described the vast golden paddy fields as “Mung Dun Sun Kham” (Land of Golden Grains). Establishing his capital at Charaideo, he laid the foundation for a new history of Assam. Before his arrival, communities like the Moran, Borahi, Chutia, and Kachari resided there. Sukapha established relations with these existing tribes and built a unified foundation, initiating the formation of an Assamese national identity.

The Chief Minister noted that ‘just as we express gratitude to Sukapha during times of progress, we also seek inspiration from his ideals during times of crisis’. He emphasized that installing a full-length statue of this great visionary in the heart of Guwahati was a necessary step.

The Chief Minister mentioned that a few years ago, while attending Me-Dam-Me-Phi, he had advised the Tai Ahom community in Guwahati on developing this site. He expressed satisfaction that the development and beautification work has progressed significantly through the joint efforts of Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and the Celebration Committee. He remarked that previously, there was little to show tourists in Guwahati regarding the 600-year Ahom reign, but the development at Notboma would address that gap. He announced an additional grant of Rs 2 crore for the further development of this site.

The grand statue of the founder of the Ahom dynasty was constructed using the Chief Minister’s special fund through the efforts of Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and the Tai Ahom Cultural Society.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, President of the Me-Dam-Me-Phi Celebration Committee Bitul Gogoi, and several other dignitaries.

