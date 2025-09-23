Honour Zubeen Garg with state & national recognition: Debabrata Saikia

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Assam Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has written to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to take concrete steps to preserve the legacy of the late cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, and to accord him the highest honours.

In his letter, Saikia expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of Garg, calling it an “irreparable loss not only for Assam but for the entire nation.” He described Zubeen Garg as “the voice, soul, and symbol of hope and aspiration of the Assamese people,” whose music embodied the rhythm of Assam’s heart, blending folk, modernity, and rebellion in a way that defined the state’s cultural identity.

Saikia appealed to the government to undertake a series of measures, including (i) naming roads across Assam – each village panchayat and town should name a road after Zubeen Garg, (ii) establishing a grand memorial with light-and-sound facilities in Jorhat to showcase his life, music, and artistic journey, and (iii) establishing a Zubeen Garg Museum. To preserve and exhibit his creations, writings, instruments, and personal memorabilia, (iv) introducing chairs in universities in his name, (v) hold an annual cultural festival in his name, (vi) give him the highest state award, like the Asom Ratna, (vii) recommend him for the Padma Vibhushan and subsequently press for the Bharat Ratna, and (viii) give official recognition to his oeuvre of music as “Zubeen Sangeet”, similar to “Jyoti Sangeet” and “Rava Sangeet”.

