House listing exercise conducted at Ramen Deka’s residence in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Census, the House Listing exercise was conducted at the residence of Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on K.C. Road, Chatribari.

During the exercise, households were systematically listed and essential information was collected as part of the preparatory process for the Census. The field-level exercise aims to ensure comprehensive coverage and accurate data collection across the country.

The cooperation and participation of citizens are considered crucial to the successful conduct of the Census, as reliable demographic and household data play an important role in planning, governance and development.

The completion of the House Listing exercise at the Governor’s residence marked another step in the ongoing Census preparations and reflected the coordinated efforts being made to ensure an organised, inclusive and effective Census process.

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