Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai reviews Guwahati Flood Mitigation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the flood situation in Greater Guwahati and along the National Highways passing through the city.

The meeting, attended by senior officials of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, GMDA, GMC, PWRD, the National Highways Authority of India and other agencies, reviewed the progress of ongoing flood mitigation measures and decisions taken at an earlier meeting.

Discussions focused on the deployment of the GMC’s Super Sucker, resectioning and redesigning of culverts along National Highways, desiltation of drains, improvement of the drainage network and other engineering measures to strengthen stormwater management.

Rai directed the departments concerned to prepare a comprehensive masterplan for systematic cleaning and maintenance of the city’s drainage network before every monsoon season. He also asked all agencies to work in close coordination and expedite both immediate and long-term measures to address recurring urban flooding and waterlogging in Guwahati.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to making Guwahati more flood-resilient through timely intervention, scientific planning and coordinated action.

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