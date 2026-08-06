Assam: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Inspects Erosion-Hit Jamuguri

GOHPUR: Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Wednesday visited the erosion-affected embankment along the Brahmaputra in the Jamuguri area under the Gohpur constituency in Biswanath district to assess the flood situation and protective measures.

During the visit, the minister held detailed discussions with officials of the Water Resources Department, the district administration, and other local authorities. He reviewed the progress of the measures already undertaken and stressed the need for further steps to ensure the long-term safety of the area.

The inspection was attended by local MLA Bhupen Kumar Borah, Gohpur MLA Utpal Bora, MLA Rishiraj Hazarika, officials of the Water Resources Department, the district administration, and other concerned departments, stated a press release.

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