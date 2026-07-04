Housing Minister Kaushik Rai Inspects Flood-Hit Localities in Guwahati, Reviews Drainage and Pump Systems

GUWAHATI: As part of the ongoing efforts to address the problem of artificial flood in Guwahati, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai conducted an inspection of several areas of the city, including Anil Nagar, Tarun Nagar and ABC, today afternoon.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the status of pumps installed at different locations, the drainage system, the functioning of drains and other aspects related to the discharge of rainwater. He also interacted with the concerned officials and assessed the progress of measures being undertaken to mitigate water logging caused by heavy rainfall. This information was stated in a press release.

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