‘How can a poll candidate do anti-party activities?’

Guwahati: Amid allegations of anti-party activities during Lok Sabha polls by some Congress leaders, the Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur on Sunday questioned how an election candidate can be involved in such things.

Borthakur is one of the five leaders who were summoned by the state leadership for their involvement in anti-party activities in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, the Congress leader asked, "I was a candidate in the Lok Sabha polls, and how can a candidate be involved in opposing the party?"

Borthakur, who was the party's candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, asserted: "I have always been a dedicated worker of the Congress party. I will continue to do so in the coming days."

Borthakur also said that she has not received any show-cause notice, and she got to know about this from the media.

The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of Congress in Assam has issued show-cause notices to five senior party leaders, including three current MLAs, for alleged involvement in "anti-party activities" during this year's Lok Sabha polls. The five leaders were given seven days to respond to the show cause notice.

Three legislators-Abdur Rashid Mondol, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Bharat Chandra Narah, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Barthakur, and Hailakandi District Congress Committee President Samsuddin Barlaskar-were issued show-cause notices.

The accusations include utilising social media platforms improperly to harm the party's reputation and making public remarks that went against party doctrine and leadership.

Before sending out the notices, the DAC, presided over by the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Nripendra Thakuria, held lengthy discussions with party members and officials. The committee examined 56 complaints from members and candidates who ran in the elections, as well as from committees inside the party's Block Congress and District Congress. (IANS)

