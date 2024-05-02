Guwahati Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Smt Mira Borthakur Goswami:

A resident of Guwahati’s Chandan Nagar, Smt Mira Borthakur Goswami, aged 51, is the wife of Shri Dhruba Jyoti Goswami. She is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Guwahati Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

At present, she holds the position of President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress in addition to being the Director of the Charchita Foundation.

Political Career of Mira Borthakur Goswami:

Mira Borthakur Goswami, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress (INC), holds the esteemed position of President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress. Mira contested on a Congress ticket from the Gauhati West constituency, in the Assam assembly elections of 2021.

Interestingly, she was previously affiliated with the BJP, serving as their spokesperson. However, due to anti-party activities, she was expelled from the saffron party in 2018.