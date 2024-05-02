Guwahati Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami, INC’s Contender
Candidate Portfolio of Smt Mira Borthakur Goswami:
A resident of Guwahati’s Chandan Nagar, Smt Mira Borthakur Goswami, aged 51, is the wife of Shri Dhruba Jyoti Goswami. She is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Guwahati Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
At present, she holds the position of President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress in addition to being the Director of the Charchita Foundation.
Political Career of Mira Borthakur Goswami:
Mira Borthakur Goswami, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress (INC), holds the esteemed position of President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress. Mira contested on a Congress ticket from the Gauhati West constituency, in the Assam assembly elections of 2021.
Interestingly, she was previously affiliated with the BJP, serving as their spokesperson. However, due to anti-party activities, she was expelled from the saffron party in 2018.
Educational Qualifications of Mira Borthakur Goswami: She has earned a degree in Bachelor of Arts, from Nowgong College, in the year 1994.
Criminal Cases of Mira Borthakur Goswami: She has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does she have any pending criminal cases against her.
Assets of Mira Borthakur Goswami:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Mira Borthakur Goswami has reported that her movable assets amount to Rs. 16,64,404.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Mira Borthakur Goswami has stated that the value of her immovable assets is Rs. 2,10,00,000.
Goswami has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 7,85,755.
Community Engagement and Outreach:
Mira Borthakur Goswami, during her assembly election campaign in 2021, outlined a development plan for West Gauhati.
Her manifesto included initiatives for basic amenities, land rights, infrastructure, waste management, market creation, and environmental preservation. She also planned to address issues directly by visiting problem areas with a mobile van.
ALSO READ: Gauhati Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results
ALSO WATCH: