Hrishikesh Goswami to Receive Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi Memorial ‘Xahityik Bota’ Award in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Dr. Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi Memorial Literary Award, titled "Xahityik Bota", will be presented to distinguished writer and secretary of the Assam Children's Literary Trust, Hrishikesh Goswami.

The award ceremony will be held on June 1 at Amiya Bharali Bhawan. The Geetanagar Shatadal Xahitya Xabha and Dr Bordoloi's family members will jointly organise the event as part of the observance of her memorial day.

The programme will begin with flag hoisting, followed by floral tributes to the distinguished litterateur. An open meeting will also be held, in which representatives of the Axam Xahitya Xabha and the Kamrup District Xahitya Xabha are expected to participate.

The organisers are holding the event as a tribute to Dr Bordoloi's enduring literary legacy and her remarkable role in enriching Assam's cultural and literary landscape.

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